Hilary Quinn to Speak at MII’s Marketing Breakfast Series

Hilary Quinn, marketing director Ireland at Diageo is the next speaker at the Marketing Breakfast series which is organised by the Marketing Institute, in association with MCCP, next Wednesday, March 31.

Quinn joined Diageo in May 2020 following a 20 year stint at Coca Cola where she was marketing director for flavours and adult brands for Coca Cola Western Europe.

Prior to joining Coca-Cola, she spent four years at Unilever, working in its Personal Care Division.

In her talk, she will discuss navigating the COVID crisis through purpose; the role of the pub in Irish culture; and the Guinness ‘Raising the Bar’ fund established to support the recovery of pubs across the Island of Ireland.

