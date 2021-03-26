Áine Ní Chaoindealbháin Appointed Deputy MD of Virgin Media TV

Áine Ní Chaoindealbháin (above) has been appointed as deputy managing director of Virgin Media Television (VMTV).

Ní Chaoindealbháin is currently the broadcaster’s director of operations and the deputy MD function is a new role that has been created.

According to Paul Farrell, MD of VMTV: “I am thrilled Áine is taking on this exciting new role. With her huge and varied experience, a proven track record within our business and industry, today’s announcement is a natural next step.”

“I’m delighted to take on this opportunity at this crucially important time for public service broadcasting. Throughout the media industry, Virgin Media Television is regarded as one of the leading broadcasters in Ireland with outstanding journalism, programming that reflects a modern Ireland and a strong presence in today’s digital environment. It’s an honour to become Deputy Managing Director of this great company which plays an essential role in Irish daily life and I look forward to working with all of my colleagues to continue this success story,” says Ní Chaoindealbháin

Prior to joining VMTV in 2017, Ní Chaoindealbháin held senior roles in UTV Ireland, Setanta Sports and Sky Ireland as well as the independent sector and RTÉ.