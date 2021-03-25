Poster Plan and Lidl Deliver an OOH Easter Surprise

Poster Plan has teamed up with MediaCom and Lidl to help consumers make Easter a special celebration this year. Working closely with MediaCom, the team has devised an innovative Out of Home (OOH) strategy to promote Lidl’s Easter range of quality meats, treats and deals.

The nationwide campaign “Make More of Easter” aims to raise awareness of Lidl’s extensive Easter range including its Easter eggs and wide variety of hassle-free Easter dinner options. The campaign will feature on numerous formats across ROI and NI to engage target audiences. To catch the attention of passer bys, 10 bus shelters will be wrapped and five of these will be filled with mini easter eggs, creating an eye-catching innovative execution. In addition to this, a large 2D innovative special located on a golden square in Wexford Street illustrates Lidl’s Deluxe Apple presse pouring into glasses, highlighting Lidl’s award-winning luxury private label.

To amplify the campaign, it will also have a focus on social media engagement, where consumers can participate in a competition to guess how many eggs are in the bus shelters. This also allows consumers to virtually experience and get involved in the campaign.

JoJo Cox, Client Director at Poster Plan said: “The team at Poster Plan is delighted to be working with Lidl and MediaCom on this engaging and eye-catching campaign, which combines a mix of classic and digital OOH formats. The vibrant creative is strategically located in close proximity to Lidl stores on key traffic routes, and in areas with high footfall to alert consumers to their favourite Lidl products”.

Simon Kennett, Chief Client Officer at MediaCom said “We are absolutely thrilled that our first major campaign with Lidl is going to be hugely impactful on OOH and include an exciting and innovative AR social activation to create a seamless social experience that links our Digital activity with the posters that Shoppers will see on street!”

The nationwide campaign is running from the 22nd March – 4th April on a range of OOH formats including 48 sheets, golden square, lightboxes, metropoles, bus shelters, digishelters and Adshel Live.