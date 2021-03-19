Nils Leonard to Kick of ICADemy Series on March 25th

Nils Leonard, the creative founder of Uncommon will be the first guest speaker at the first ICADemy event which is taking place on March 25th at 12.30pm.

ICADemy is a new series of online events that is organised by ICAD with a view to challenge perceptions, stimulate debate and inspire creativity. Each session will be carefully curated to pair the most respected Irish and international creatives with diverse and relevant topics for all creative disciplines. Through a series of presentations and talks, speakers will share their personal experiences of success and failure, and their projections for the future of our industry.

Nils Leonard has spent over 25 years in the advertising and design industry working across some of the most recognised agencies in London. He was voted into Ad Age’s coveted Creativity 50 and was named the No.1 creative person in advertising globally by Business Insider. He is also on the board of trustees of D&AD and is listed as one of the Sunday Times 500 most influential people in the UK.