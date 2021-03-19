IAB Connect 2021 Webinar to Focus on Brand Purpose

Purpose in a time of Change is the theme of the forthcoming IAB Connect 2021 webinar which will take place on April 15th.

With brand purpose at the centre of many debates about marketing during the global pandemic, IAB has assembled a panel of well-known speakers to discuss the topic.

These include Christopher Kenna, CEO & Founder, Brand Advance who is the keynote speaker. Brand Advance is a global diversity media network helping brands reach diverse demographics at scale.

Other speakers and panellists include Aisling Blake, Director Global Business Group, Facebook; Monica Majumdar, Head of Strategy, Verizon UK; Ruben López-Pulido, Director, Spanish Tourism Office; Jules Kendrick, MD, UK & Europe, Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG); Ryan Uhl, Brand Strategy Director, Mail Metro Media and Stevan Randjelovic, Director, Brand Safety and Digital Risk EMEA, GroupM.

“2021 is a pivotal year for the Irish digital advertising ecosystem and our agenda for Connect reflects this time of change and how it is impacting on advertisers’ digital communications as they seek to share their brand’s sense of purpose. We are also focusing on the united sense of purpose as demonstrated by our industry with the launch of the Gold Standard in Ireland as well as showcasing 2 case studies highlighting how new developments in technology is assisting in user engagement & recruitment,” says Suzanne McElligott, CEO, IAB Ireland.

The event is free to attend but registration is required. To register for Connect 2021 click HERE