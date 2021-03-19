Heineken Rolls Out New TV Campaign Ahead of Champions Cup Knockout Stages

With the knockout states of the Heineken Champions Cup coming up in April, Heineken Ireland has rolled out a new rugby-focused TV campaign which will launch this weekend.

Called The Perfect Match, the brand campaign was created by Publicis Dublin in collaboration with agency partners Thinkhouse and Dentsu’s Red Star.

The campaign includes TV, data-informed digital, social and trade/shopper marketing executions. The TVC – which was filmed by director Karien Cherry & produced by Outsider – focuses on rivalry, and follows three couples, pitted against each other as their different Rugby teams face off. As tensions rise, viewers watch them press pause on love while their teams battle it out.

According to Ronan McCormack, senior brand manager, Heineken Ireland: “It’s been a challenging 12 months for everybody but at Heineken Ireland, we are looking forward to some better times ahead and the return of that special match day occasion in the on-trade. This advert taps into that via the world of relationships and rivalries and how they often co-exist. The Heineken brand is known the world over and particularly here in Ireland, our support for rugby remains as strong as ever. Alongside our Irish agency partners, we’re excited to launch this new ad campaign and look forward to a busy few months of top-class rugby.”

Jimmy Murphy, business director at Publicis Dublin adds: “It’s very unusual for local markets to create campaigns of this size for Heineken® (the brand is headquartered in Amsterdam) and so we were keenly aware of the incredibly high creative and production standards demanded by such an iconic brand. Although it was concepted and produced by Publicis Dublin for Heineken Ireland, we worked closely with our colleagues in Heineken Global and Publicis Groupe to make sure we hit the mark. We’re very happy with the campaign.”

CREDITS:

Agency: Publicis Dublin / Publicis WW

Campaign: ‘Perfect Match’

Advertiser: Heineken®

Brand: Heineken®

Local Creative Team

Board Creative Director: Ger Roe

Senior Copywriter: Peter Dobbyn

Global Creative Team

Global Chief Creative Officer PWW: Bruno Bertelli

International Coordination Creative Director: Guy Lewis

Associate Creative Director Publicis Italy: Livio Gerosa

Local Client Service Team

Business Director : Jimmy Murphy

Senior Account Director: Ruth McCormack

Global

Global Client Service Director: David Pagnoni

Global Strategy Director: James Moore

Local Agency

Head of Production: Niamh Skelly

Head of Strategic Planning: Chloe Hanratty

Head of Digital: Ed Melvin

Local Client/Brand team

Heineken® Ireland Marketing Director: Wojciech Bogusz

Heineken® Ireland Marketing Manager: Mark Noble

Heineken® Ireland Senior Brand Manager: Ronan McCormack

Heineken® Ireland BTL Activations Manager: Heather McAree

Global Client/Brand team

Global Senior Director Heineken® Brand: Bram Westenbrink

Global Integrated Communication & CMI Manager Heineken® Brand – Daniela Iebba

Global Communication Manager Heineken® Brand: Tanya Lubis

Production Company:

Outsider

Director: Karien Cherry

Outsider Producer: Simon Elborne

Service Production: Giant Films

Giant Producer: Jon Ronbeck

DOP: Adam Bentel

Edit: Kobus @ Deliverance

Post Production: Black Ginger

Sound

Folding Waves / Will Farrell

Track: Tainted Love by Soft Cell

Other Credits:

Art Director: Lucas Oliveira

Account Executive: Alana Ryan

Assistant Producer: Claire Boylan

Digital Production team: Cian McIntyre,

Cormac O’ Connor.