DMG Launches Special Publication to Salute the Dedication of Irish Nurses During the Pandemic

As a special tribute to the heroic effort of Irish nurses during the pandemic over the last year, DMG Media Ireland is publishing a unique publication, called The Pulse, to honour their work and dedication.

The initiative is an industry-wide collaboration, led by DMG, and all advertising and sales revenue generated will go to a special educational fund for the estimated 78,000 nurses and midwives throughout the country.

A multimedia campaign developed for the initiative will run across print, digital, OOH, TV and radio with all space and airtime donated free of charge as a mark of support for the publication which will go on sale tomorrow for just €2. The publication will remain on sale for the next two weeks.

DMG’s editorial team has created the content for The Pulse with support from many Irish personalities and household names. These include An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Christy Moore, Roy Keane, Hozier, Joe Duffy, Daniel and Majella O’Donnell, Mario Rosenstock, Ian Dempsey, Gerry Daly, Kathryn Thomas, Baz Ashwamy, Hector, Kevin Dundon, Pete Wedderburn, Colin Farrell, Michael Flatly, Rosanna Davidson, and many more.

According to Paul Reid, HSE CEO: “Our health service, and our country as a whole, owe a huge amount to the hard work, commitment and professionalism of all healthcare and frontline workers, including the largest group among us, our nurses and midwives. This generous donation to support the professional development of nurses and midwives, supported by DMG Media and all involved in this publication, is a great recognition of that contribution. The HSE thanks all involved in its production, and all those who read and support it.”

“Nurses have been the constant link between families separated from loved ones by the covid restrictions. They have been answering phones, relaying messages, a caring touch and delivering a word of hope. Their constant professional care has bridged medicine and humanity for so many. With The Pulse, we get to share their stories and acknowledge their endless commitment. With the Pulse we all get to say, ‘Thank you’ in a real way by going out to your local shop and buying a copy for just €2,” adds Paul Henderson, CEO, DMG Media.