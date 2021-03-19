Consumer Confidence Remains Weak According to B&A Survey

Consumer confidence continued to decline in February as Covid-19 health related restrictions were extended, according to the latest B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer.

This latest wave of the B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer was conducted from 18th February – 1st March 2021.

Currently consumer confidence is at -57; a continued decline from the improvement experienced before Christmas, when it was at -46.

The decline in consumer confidence is also reflected by a decline in consumer attitudes towards saving, value of personal assets and personal finances.

High levels of consumer caution towards spending also remain evident.

The decline in consumer confidence is hardly surprising however due to the identification of new Covid variants and the extending of Covid-19 health related restrictions, which occurred during the fieldwork period. Undoubtedly difficult times lie ahead for Irish consumers.

Survey results are based on a sample of 989 adults aged 16+, quota controlled in terms of age, gender, socio-economic class and region to reflect the profile of the adult population of the Republic of Ireland. All interviewing on this wave was conducted via B&A’s online omnibus.

For more details and the full report or more information, please contact Anita Mullan: anita@banda.ie