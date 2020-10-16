Ireland Legend Paul McGrath Fronts New Chef Campaign for Havas

Havas and the Valeo Foods-owned brand Chef have teamed up with Paul McGrath for a new TV-led campaign to launch a new Chip Shop Curry Sauce.

Launched on October 15, the TV ad takes viewers on a tour of a house filled with Irish national treasures of all stripes – from the works of our greatest writers to the N17 road sign and more. Chief among these national treasures is the Irish chipper and that most delicious of post-match dishes: curry chips, served up by yet another national treasure, the former Irish international player Paul McGrath.

According to Angela Harding, marketing manager for grocery at Valeo Foods: “With the launch of Chef Chip Shop Curry Sauce, there’s finally a national treasure you can have at home. And who better to help us launch one national treasure than another?”

Credits:

Client: Valeo Foods

Marketing Director: Michelle Tormey

Marketing Manager, Grocery: Angela Harding

Agency: Havas

Executive Creative Director: Peter O’Dwyer

Art Director: Zoë Higgins

Account Director: Aisling Mullins, Alicia Coyle

Account Manager: Rebecca Mullen

Broadcast Manager: Suzanne Heneghan

Head of Planning: Ashly Stewart

Strategic Planner: Áine O’Boyle

Production Company: Banjoman Films

Director: Hugh O’Conor

Producer: Matt D’Arcy

Editor: Rob Hegarty

Post Production: Element