RTÉ Launches Truth Matters Campaign

RTÉ have launched a major new Truth Matters marketing campaign aimed at highlighting the issue of misinformation and the importance of accurately sourced news. This is the biggest campaign for RTÉ News in over ten years and comes at a hugely important time, in the middle of a global pandemic, just as the spectre of Brexit returns and six weeks out from the US Presidential Election.

The World Health Organisation says it is not just fighting an epidemic. It has warned of an “infodemic” of fake news, that spreads faster and more easily than Covid19, and is just as dangerous. Covid-19 means more people than ever are watching, reading and listening to what journalists produce. Recent research by Amárach shows that nine out of ten people say RTÉ has been their main media source for accessing information on Covid-19.

Phase one of the campaign launched this week and includes Hero TVC 40″, 30″ and tactical 15″ video on social, MPUs and a range of print insertions. The campaign was conceived by RTÉ’s in-house creative team led by John Kilkenny, directed by Ian Power and produced by Dublin company This Is Butter, with media buying by Vizeum.

Head of Marketing and Consumer Communications with RTÉ, Nora Torpey said: “As a leader in news, we feel it’s important to use our voice to keep the problem of misinformation front of mind especially now. Facts and expertise matter more now than ever. And not just from RTÉ. But that’s why, at this key moment, we are launching a new campaign to reaffirm our vital mission and the values that go to the heart of what we do. We are particularly speaking to anyone who uses their social feed as a primary source of news, reminding them that they need to be aware of their source and to make sure it’s trustworthy.”

Watch and read further information on why truth matters HERE