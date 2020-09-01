The Public House New Campaign for FBD Insurance

FBD Insurance has launched a new brand campaign that focuses on showing its support for its 500,000 car, home, farm and business insurance policyholders throughout Ireland.

The campaign aims to celebrate FBD’s position as Ireland’s only homegrown insurer and the feeling of support its customers have been enjoying for over 50 years. Research identified FBD’s heritage and warmth as unique competitive advantages. However, the brand has typically been stronger in rural Ireland with an aspiration to grow its urban footprint. The campaign looked to address this via a big idea and highly distinctive communications that would target a much wider target audience.

The ‘Support. It’s what we do’ campaign is an evolution of the company’s Team Ireland sponsorship campaign, which launched earlier this year and promotes larger than life Olympians in epic, cinematic

Irish landscapes. FBD built on this concept to deliver a brand led awareness campaign, which highlights the support they offer to all Irish drivers, homeowners, business owners and farmers. FBD’s support is. offered through not only their insurance products, but through measures such as their Farm Protect Programme, extended WFH cover or rebate of car insurance premium savings to underpin the brand promise. The creative approach demonstrates support by featuring human, everyday icons integrated into Irish landscapes, showing that the big things in customers’ lives are big things to FBD.

The integrated campaign launches on September 1st and includes a 30” TV spot, which is supported by digital, social and in-branch communications. The film, directed by Richard Chaney of Piranha Bar features music by award-winning Irish singer-songwriter Gavin James. Creative development took place during lockdown and when this lifted, the campaign was shot using an all-Irish production crew, locations and cast.

Nicola Ging, Consumer Marketing Manager FBD, said: “We are delighted to launch our new brand campaign showcasing FBD’s range of products as we continue to grow awareness in the Irish market. As Ireland’s largest home-grown insurer, we believe we understand Irish consumers and their needs and this campaign brings our brand promise to life in the context of stunning Irish landscapes”

Colin Hart, Creative Director, The Public House added: “This new campaign communicates the care and support that FBD offer through visualising that big things in their customers’ lives are big things to FBD. We’ve been able to continue the distinctive look and feel of the Team Ireland campaign, but move it forward”.

The Public House is an independent strategic and creative agency in Dublin, with clients including Jameson, Paddy Power, EPIC: The Irish Emigration Museum, and Independent News & Media. The agency is known for its strategic rigour and creative edge that delivers for its clients, with a philosophy that ‘Boring Doesn’t Sell’.

