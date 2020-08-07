Digitize to Handle Sales for TikTok in Ireland

Digitize, the digital sales agency headed up by John Patten, has been appointed to handle all digital sales in the Irish market by the social video platform TikTok.

Digitize is the largest digital media sales house in Ireland and specialises in video and audio advertising and it currently represents Spotify and All 4 in the Irish market.

Earlier this week TikTok announced that it was investing €450m in a new EMEA data centre in Ireland which would lead to the creation of several hundred jobs.

Internationally, the company has found itself unwittingly at the centre of a political storm in the USA and its parent company ByteDance is believed to be in negotiations with Microsoft over a possible sale of its US business following threats by President Donald Trump to ban the video sharing app in the USA. Trump followed up these threats with two executive orders prohibiting US citizens and companies from doing any business with TikTok or WeChat, which is also owned by ByteDance. Trump has cited national security reasons for the move. However, many within the political world and the technology industry believe Trumps protestations are all part of a cynical political move to single out China as a threat to US national security while at the same time blaming the country for the global covid pandemic, ahead of the Presidential elections in November. TikTok has also threatened to sue the US administration.