Heineken® celebrates summer moments with Digital Out of Home Advertising

Kinetic, the specialists in innovative Out of Home (OOH) communications for brands, has partnered with Heineken® to celebrate summer moments with the nationwide ‘Star of the Summer’ campaign. Working closely with media agency Starcom, the campaign creative utilises Digital Out of Home (DOOH) formats, that prompts audiences to scan codes instore, to reach and engage target audiences across retail environments.

As restrictions begin to ease and staycations in Ireland become increasingly popular, the ‘Star of the Summer’ campaign aims to make the summer months more enjoyable and memorable for consumers. By scanning the QR code located in Tesco stores, consumers can enter a competition to win fresh Heineken prizes to help make the most of their Summer. The campaign is running on Tesco Live screens nationwide from 29th June to the 2nd August.

Commenting on the campaign, Ria Bradley, Account Director at Kinetic said: “The Heineken® ‘Star of the Summer’ campaign is a perfect example of how brands are adapting in recent times and choosing formats that offer ample opportunities to engage with consumers. It is positive to see brands continuing to recognise the value of OOH advertising at this time and in particular, the emphasis on making connections by providing not only a means of entertainment while consumers queue for supermarkets but by providing merchandise for Heineken customers to enjoy at home.”

Anna Walsh, Assistant Brand Manager at Heineken said: “Heineken® Star of the Summer is a nationwide campaign aiming to inspire those Heineken® back-garden beer moments, while remaining fit for the current environment. DOOH offered us an opportunity to maximise visibility and engage with customers as they wait in queues outside stores and enter stores, a crucial touchpoint of the shopper journey. The Tesco Live screens capture consumers at the right moment, encouraging them to scan in stores to win Heineken® merchandise fit for their staycation occasions.”

Dave O’Kane, Client Director at Starcom said: “Tesco Live provided Heineken® with a chance to reach consumers at a key moment in their shopper journey. As media habits have adapted and readjusted to a new normal, the power of media such as DOOH to influence decision at close proximity to purchase was crucial to the success of the campaign. For the Heineken® Star of the Summer, the goal is to drive action, and being able to utilise Tesco Live as one of their final media touchpoints before entering the store was a no brainer.”