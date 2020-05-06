Paul Farrell Appointed as New MD of Virgin Media Television

Paul Farrell has been named as the new managing director of Virgin Media Television, replacing Pat Kiely who announced two weeks ago that he was stepping down from the role.

One of the country’s most experienced marketers, Farrell is currently vice-president of commercial for Virgin Media.

According to , Tony Hanway, CEO of Virgin Media: “I am delighted to announce Paul is taking on this exciting new role. With his depth of senior experience in sectors such as media, advertising and telecoms he is ideally place to accelerate our connected entertainment strategy. Paul is widely respected in the Virgin Media organisation and he has a strong track record of delivering growth through a focus on the customer and a culture of teamwork.”

“Virgin Media Television is going from strength to strength and I’m really looking forward to leading our superb team of broadcasting professionals. My priority will be to accelerate our progress of the recent years and continue to invest in more of what we do best, including award winning content, news, current affairs, sport and digital services,” says Farrell.

Prior to joining Virgin Media in 2015 he has held senior roles with O2, The Irish Times, IPG Mediabrands and Davy.