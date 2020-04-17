Cadbury Snack collaborates with audioXi on Irish Media First

audioXi, Ireland’s largest digital audio exchange, has partnered with Mondelez International to develop an Irish-first digital audio campaign.

At a time when working from home is changing company work practices, Mondelez International, via their media agency Carat Ireland, has collaborated with audioXi to create the first Irish-specific, dynamic digital audio campaign.

Cadbury Snack has long been a firm favourite of Irish consumers, but Mondelez International wanted a campaign that would connect with a younger audience and reaffirm Cadbury Snack as the biscuit of choice whatever the snacking occasion.

Where brands typically create one ad for mass broadcast, audioXi has created over 300 versions of a Cadbury Snack audio ad, served across their exchange to audiences all around Ireland.

The ads are tailored to the user’s content habits, whether it’s a podcast, music stream or digital radio. They are then adapted by 4 different “Snack times” throughout the day and geo-targeted to the county each user is located in. For example, if you’re listening to a podcast at lunch time in Galway, you’ll be served a different ad to the person who’s listening to their favourite radio show via their mobile device in Dublin in the evening time. The ads are dynamically stitched together in real time based on the above data points, when the user hits ‘play’ on their audio device.

Over the past number of weeks audioXi has seen a week-on-week increase of 58% in stream starts across their 19 Radio Station Partners & over 23 music streams. audioXi also represents the Irish listening of over 1,000 different podcast series which has increased by 28% week on week. Listening via Smart Speaker has also seen a 54% week-on-week increase.*

Rob Timony, Business Director, audioXi commented “At audioXi we’ve seen a huge increase in digital audio listening in the past number of weeks across radio, podcasts and music streams so it’s an ideal time to launch an innovative campaign like this. To have the ability and agility to execute this level of ad creative while we’re all working remotely is testament to the great team working across the campaign, a brilliant agency in Carat and a forward thinking client in Cadbury.”

The new campaign will be executed via “A Million Ads” technology platform and was negotiated and planned through Carat Ireland, part of the Dentsu Aegis Network.

Ryan Reid, Account Manager with Carat Ireland, commented: “Working with Mondelez International and audioXi on this Irish First has been a great opportunity to push the possibilities of Digital Audio. Given the level of insight into the audience and targeting capabilities available it means we can get really granular with our messaging. Similar to social media, it means we can deliver a dynamic and personalised message to our audience at scale.“

The campaign kicks off on Monday, 6th April and will bring a more personalised ad experience to the people of Ireland as well as a new creative opportunity for brands in the future.

audioXi was awarded “Best Newcomer” at the Digital Media Awards in February.