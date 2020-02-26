Laya healthcare has recently lauched Ireland’s newest and largest network of health and wellbeing clinics. The first to open was Cherrywood, Dublin followed by Briarhill, Galway while a third is due to open later this year in Limerick.

Laya Health and Wellbeing Clinics mark a new era in healthcare, expanding what health insurance providers offer for Irish people. The clinics are the perfect manifestation of laya healthcare’s brand promise, to look after their members always.

A tangible day to day offering, clinics are open and accessible to everyone, whether you have health insurance or not, our clinics are available for urgent care needs. However, laya healthcare members also have access to a range of enhanced health and wellbeing benefits, including cardiac screening, face to face consultations with qualified Healthcoaches and mental wellbeing support.

A full through the line campaign created by TBWA\Dublin includes TV, radio, display, social with an outdoor focus.

“The launch of any new benefit to market is a really exciting time for laya healthcare. Working with the team in TBWA\Dublin gave us the opportunity to communicate clearly how we’ve listened to our members and the general public to deliver a genuine benefit through Laya Health and Wellbeing Clinics,” says Rebecca Trevor, Advertising Brand Manager at laya healthcare. “The launch of our network of clinics is a reflection of our ongoing strategy to be more than a health insurer to our members, and become a real health partner. We’re delighted with the final campaign and how it reflects our relevance for the Irish public and their health” Rebecca added.

“It’s always very rewarding when you get to launch something of benefit to so many people” said Paul Arthurs, Senior Art Director at TBWA\Dublin. “It’s doubly so, when you can tell that story in a visibly interesting way. We’re delighted with the approach that Brian O’Malley and Screenscene took in building the creative, literally from the ground up.”

