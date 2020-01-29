Connelly Partners New Campaign for 123.ie “Give Better a Try”.

Bold. That’s verbatim what 123.ie, asked of Connelly Partners Dublin, the insurance brand’s new agency. 123.ie’s choice of Connelly Partners itself was a bold choice, as the agency was a relative newcomer to Dublin – a Dublin/Boston hybrid creative agency with 150 people on both sides of the Atlantic working seamlessly as one team and a passion for anthropology and human insights.

“Give Better a Try” is the title of the new effort, built on the insight that we all like people who try, effort is often more important to us than results.

“We humans appreciate effort, we appreciate people who are always trying to be better,” said Steve Connelly, president and copywriter, Connelly Partners. “The collective 123.ie/Connelly Partners team worked together using humour to make that point, and build a human connection that frames 123.ie’s competitive points of difference and innovations.”

Head of Marketing and Communications Elaine Knowles comments: “In insurance, it’s hard to showcase the good work our people do, day in and day out, to make the experience for our customers better. From making it quicker to get a quote online, to introducing a new family bundle which gives families up to 20% off new policies. We love what Connelly partners have done with the new campaign – it’s different and entertaining. On top of this, by developing our new brand platform ‘give better a try’ we’re not only asking customers to check us out, but we are setting high standards for our people internally, to always look for alternatives that are better for the customer.”

The creative approach was similarly bold, starting with the selection of Hollywood A-Lister John Michael Higgins to play the part of a fictional 123.ie spokesperson who is relentlessly pushing his company to always try for better. Another bold choice, the agency did not hire a director but rather CP Head Maker Barry Frechette led production. The campaign was shot with Higgins in the US, with some shot at CP’s own Maker Studio in Boston. Editing and post was done in Dublin, and the year-long effort will feature multiple forms of content in which Higgins is “trying for better”.

The campaign launches on TV and digital on January 27th and will also air on Radio and OOH. The campaign runs in Ireland throughout the year.

Connelly Partners has been creative agency for 123.ie since 2019, and also handles creative duties for brands like Bus Éireann, Shannon Group and the GPA in Dublin, and Titleist, Four Seasons, and Gorton’s Seafood in Boston.